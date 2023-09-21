James Wade “WaWa” Evans, age 70, passed away peacefully at his home in Bells on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. A Private Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

A Memorial Gathering and Meal will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Gadsden Methodist Church Fellowship Hall beginning at 12:30 P.M. All Friends and Family are welcome to join together.

WaWa was born in Alamo, TN to the late Vann Ewin Evans and Bessie Darris Hopper Evans. He was the owner and operator of Evans Concrete Construction, and he was also a Master Builder, working in many aspects of construction during his life. WaWa took great pride in his home and loved working in his yard. His home and family were his pride and joy. WaWa also enjoyed hunting and fishing of all kinds. He was loved by everyone that knew him and will be greatly missed by all. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Tony Evans.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years: Renee Osborne Evans of Bells, TN; two sons: Jonathon Osborne of Murfreesboro, TN, and Dalton Osborne of Jackson, TN; one brother: Thomas Vann Evans (Nancy); one sister: Gale Jones (Donald); his special brother and lifelong friend: Gerald Bruleson (Darlene) all of Alamo, TN.

All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Serving as Pallbearers are Jonathon Osborne, Dalton Osborne, Gerald Burleson and Latney Porter.