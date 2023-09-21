Lexington Police seek IDs in felony theft investigation
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington Police Department is asking for help in identifying two suspects.
According to the department, the individuals in these photos are persons of interest in a felony theft investigation.
Lexington Police shared the photos to social media on Wednesday evening, along with a photo of a possible suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information that can assist is asked to contact Lexington Police at (731) 968-6666, or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
