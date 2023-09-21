Local group fundraises through Rock and Roll Cornhole Tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. – The 7th annual Rock and Roll Cornhole Tournament was held at the West Tennessee Farmers Market.









Twenty-two teams signed up and paid their entry fee to play. All profits of the event went towards the nonprofit organization called Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA.

CASA provides support and guidance for those in the juvenile justice system and advocates for children from abusive or neglectful homes.

The first place winners of the tournament earned $1,000.

“We’re really excited about it. This is a really fun event. We get excited about it every year. People come out, they have a good time playing, have a good time getting together. So we’re real thankful,” said Hannah Snowden, the Executive Director of CASA.

Snowden says the money made from this event will go specifically to recruit and train volunteer advocates from the community.

