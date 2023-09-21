Local high school wins city’s Innovation Cup

JACKSON, Tenn. – A school in Jackson celebrated becoming champions.





Members of South Side’s Hub City Innovation Cup team and coach discuss their win in the 2023-2024 Hub City Innovation Cup competition hosted by Union University and TCAT Jackson.

This competition, which included public and private high schools in Jackson, involved the development of a concept/product/idea or service that makes life in Jackson better.

“It was almost like a dual enrollment/loop/extra credit type thing for college and high school, and high school students could take those classes so that before they graduate they wouldn’t regret their decision to be in that major,” said Lincoln Triplett, a senior at South Side High School.

South Side has won the award for a second year in a row.

Find more local news here.