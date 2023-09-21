Meet Smokey the Bear, pickup free smoke alarm at Lexington Walmart

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — National Fire Prevention Week is set for October 8-14 this year.

Ahead of the annual awareness campaign, first responders in Lexington and Henderson County are teaming up to kick it off with a community event.

On Friday, October 6, a Fire Prevention Week Kickoff Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lexington Walmart.

You can pick up a free smoke alarm, learn important safety information, and even meet Smokey the Bear.

The community is invited to stop by this event and help support fire prevention in our region.

Walmart in Lexington is located at 547 West Church Street.

