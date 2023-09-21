Mugshots : Madison County : 9/20/23 – 9/21/23 4 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Authur Young Authur Young: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Carlyle Huntspon Carlyle Huntspon: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Carlyle Huntspon: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption Chad Roaten Chad Roaten: Driving under the influence Jeterria McClendon Jeterria McClendon: Violation of order of protection Michelle Mitchell Michelle Mitchell: Simple domestic assault Paule Roberts Paule Roberts: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Raven Milan Raven Milan: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/20/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/21/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin