Mugshots : Madison County : 9/20/23 – 9/21/23

Authur Young Authur Young: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Carlyle Huntspon Carlyle Huntspon: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Carlyle Huntspon: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

Chad Roaten Chad Roaten: Driving under the influence

Jeterria McClendon Jeterria McClendon: Violation of order of protection

Michelle Mitchell Michelle Mitchell: Simple domestic assault



Paule Roberts Paule Roberts: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

Raven Milan Raven Milan: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/20/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/21/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.