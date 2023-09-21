Nice & Mild Finish to Summer, Showers Returning Next Week!

We are expecting really nice weather again tonight and for Friday (the last day of summer) it is going to feel quite summer like with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Friday night football weather is looking great and so are your plans on Saturday. Sunday into Monday some showers and storm chances look to return and we will have the latest thoughts on rain chances where you live coming up right now.

TONIGHT:

A few showers lingered early in the day on Thursday but moved out quickly in the morning hours. We saw partly cloudy skies and mild weather and some clouds will stick around tonight. The southeast winds will kept the humidity up a bit and that allowed highs to reach the mid 80s again. Thursday night lows will again fall down to the low 60s. Chances for rain are not in the forecast tonight and with the calm winds will it will be very nice West Tennessee night as we prepare for the last full day on Summer on Friday.

FRIDAY:

As of now Friday night football looks like it is going to be great again across West Tennessee. A few sprinkles or very light rain cannot be ruled out but chances look quite low as of now. We will see a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. It could be a tad breezy as a cold front will begin to get a little closer on Friday but the front is not expected to pass until the second half of the weekend. Highs on Friday will reach the mid to upper 80s and Friday night lows will fall to the mid 60s. It will be a bit humid for the last day on Summer but overall the weather looks like it is going to quite nice. Have fun at the football games and enjoy the nice weather.

THE WEEKEND:

Fall starts on Saturday folks! The next cold front looks to approach West Tennessee this weekend. The front may stall out as it gets closer to the Mid South but we are expecting chances for showers and storms possibly late Saturday night but more likely into the day on Sunday. Obviously the timing could change a bit and depending in the timing of the front will determine our storm chances and overall chances for rain. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday this weekend. Chances for rain is 10% Saturday night and 40% on Sunday as of now.

Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 80s and we should cool down on Sunday with highs only making it up to the low 80s or around 80°. Saturday night will be warm and humid and that could set the stage for a few weak storms. Saturday night lows will fall down to the mid 60s and Sunday night lows will drop down to the low 60s again behind the front, it could even get cooler than that if the skies clear out by Monday morning. The winds will come out of the east on Saturday but switch back the north for a bit on Sunday after the front passes.

NEXT WEEK:

The first week of fall kicks off next week and showers and storms are likely on Monday and possibly on Tuesday as well. As of now the severe weather threat looks low but some storms are expected eachon Monday with gusty winds being the main threat. The rain looks to clear out by Wednesday morning for sure ushering in a few more dry days towards the back half of the work week. Highs next week will hang around 80° with overnight lows in the low 60s. The winds will come out of the northeast to start the week and have a similar direction to them most of the work week. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the first half of the work week as well. We need the rain so it will be nice to see some decent amounts which seems likely for most of us. The sun will look to make more of an appearance during the middle of the week.

LATEST IN THE TROPICS:

Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Nigel, located over the north-central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen, located over the southwestern Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent. 1. Eastern Tropical Atlantic: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure a couple hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands are beginning to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...high...80 percent.

LOW EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN OFF THE SOUTHEAST U.S. COAST AND BRING TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS AND THE POTENTIAL FOR LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE BEGINNING ON FRIDAY. SUMMARY OF 500 PM EDT...2100 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...29.2N 75.9W ABOUT 345 MI...550 KM SE OF CHARLESTON SOUTH CAROLINA ABOUT 415 MI...670 KM S OF CAPE HATTERAS NORTH CAROLINA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 360 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1012 MB...29.89 INCHES

FINAL THOUGHT:

Warmer weather will stick around for the last week of summer as fall officially starts on Saturday. Another cold front is coming this weekend and will only drop temperatures a few degrees but could bring the best chance for thunderstorms in over a month into early next week. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are watching a new tropical system off the east coast of Florida that will look to impact the Mid Atlantic coastline this weekend as a tropical storm. We are not done yet with hurricane season just yet folks. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

