Officials hear from residents to create master plan in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Huntingdon is in the process of creating a master plan for recreational facilities.









Officials held two meetings Thursday, where they heard from residents ranging from high school students to senior citizens.

Brad Hurley, the President of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, says community input is important to properly meet the recreational needs of all residents.

“The great news is they didn’t have to think about it in terms of budget. So as you know, we got indoor swimming pools, we’ve got community centers, indoor basketball court, we got drive-in movie theaters. All of those came up,” Hurley said.

Hurley says the master plan is a requirement by the State of Tennessee in order to get grants.

Hurley says local government is often able to succeed with assistance from the state.

Find more local news here.