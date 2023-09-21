Search warrant executed at McKenzie gas station

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A search warrant was executed at a McKenzie gas station Thursday night.

According to McKenzie Police Chief Ryan White, their department along with the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant at a gas station on Highland Drive.

White says details are limited at this time, but there are suspicions of money laundering and gambling at the establishment.

