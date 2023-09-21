US Marshals join search for McNairy County shooting suspect

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. – The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a McNairy County man named Doyle Jarnigan, who is still at large for allegedly shooting a man.

According to McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck, sometime around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jarnigan as well as another man and a woman were on Race Path Road.

Buck says they believe a drug fueled argument between Jarnigan and the man in the back seat resulted in Jarnigan shooting him.

After Jarnigan shot the man in the back seat, the female driver exited the vehicle and ran for safety.

“When the shooting happened it wasn’t like she didn’t stick around at all. She bailed out and ran to the first house and called for help,” Buck said.

As for the male victim, who Buck says was shot multiple times in the chest and multiple times in his extremities, he survived.

Sheriff Buck said he was airlifted to The Med in Memphis, and according to the last update the sheriff’s office received, the victim is anticipated to make a full recovery.

As for Jarnigan, after shooting the male victim, he got into the driver’s seat with the victim still in the back and began driving.

“So then he drove probably 10 miles to another location, and for lack of a better term, threw the victim out at a residence that was known to the victim,” Buck said.

This location was on Major Hill Road. The residents at the house, where the victim was dropped off, also called the police.

Jarnigan then proceeded to burn the vehicle, and now remains at large.

Buck says they believe he could have already fled McNairy County, and that concern has led to the enlistment of the United States Marshals Service.

The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office says Jarnigan is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (731) 645-1004.

He is wanted for second-degree attempted murder.

