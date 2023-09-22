2 arrested after several weapons, suspected cocaine found at Martin home

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following the search of a home in Martin.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, the search resulted in the arrests of 45-year-old Natasha Edwards and 53-year-old Robert Buchanan.

The Sheriff’s Office says on September 16, their officers, along with the DEA, 27th Judicial Drug Task Force and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at 107 Dustin Drive in Martin.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that during the search, officers recovered around 210 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, drug paraphernalia, several weapons and an undetermined amount of U.S. currency.

Following the search, authorities say Edwards is being charged with possession of schedule II with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule VI. Buchanan is charged with possession of schedule II with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Records available online indicate that each were booked into the Weakley County jail and have since been released on bond.

