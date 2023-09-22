Billie Von Seward was born on July 28, 1941, in Coushatta, Louisiana to the late Earnest Bell and Rachel Dowden. After 82 years, she peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family.

Billie was married to Donald “Don” Roy Seward on April 25, 1969 and together, they have blessed many people’s lives. Having worked as a church secretary for many years, she loved the Lord, was always very involved in church ministries, and enjoyed singing in the choir. Her main passion was taking care of her family, and was an excellent wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Don, three children, Ken Rawls of Louisiana, Karen Hervey of Louisiana, and Enoch Seward of Arlington, Tennessee, along with grandchildren Danielle, Whitney, Kyle, Thomas, Kari, Britney, Ryan, William, Caitlin, and Jake; and numerous great-grandchildren. She always loved ‘her babies’ and they all have fond memories of her reading books together, watching movies, and laughing. She is also survived by her loving sisters, Linda, Shawnee, Bobbye, and Dianne.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Johnnie and her brothers, Adrian, Donnell, Buddy, and Earl.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland located at 10670 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068 from 1:30 to 2:30 P.M., immediately followed by a graveside service at the Seward Cemetery located at 3045 Washington Road, Eads, Tennessee 38028 at 3 P.M.

