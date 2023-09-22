Crockett County Sheriff issues notice for missing man

From the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office:

Public notice regarding missing possibly endangered man.

Jeff Nolen DOB 12/12/1966 was last seen leaving his mothers residence in Alamo on 9/21. Nolen is 5’10, 215 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue shirt, and a dark colored cap. Nolen was driving a 22 model Ford F-250 with a yellow construction light on top bearing Mississippi tag number 1AV6698.

Nolen is diabetic and is feared to not have taken his meds.

Nolen is entered in NCIC as missing/medically endangered. Any contact please notify the Sheriffs Office or the Alamo Police Department.