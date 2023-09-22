Event connects foster parents, caregivers with resources

MILAN, Tenn. – A Foster Care Conference and Resource event took place Friday in Milan.





The event gave anyone involved in foster care the chance to gather at Chapel Hill Baptist Church.

There were around 30 vendors in attendance.

Speakers presented from different areas of the state, ranging from rural West Tennessee to Nashville.

The goal was to connect foster parents and relative caregivers to resources for them and their foster children.

Attendees spoke on the need for loving arms and hands.

“My mom died and I raised my sister and brother and that was back in many years ago, and I just realized that children need someone to love them unconditionally,” said Lou Millerfields, a foster parent.

If you can’t foster, you can still help by reaching out and supporting those who do.

