Mugshots : Madison County : 9/21/23 – 9/22/23

Sandy Monego Sandy Monego: Violation of community corrections

Ricardo Araiza Ricardo Araiza: Shoplifting/theft of property

Aaron Bruce Aaron Bruce: Violation of probation, sex offender registry violations

Antonio Smith Antonio Smith: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Augusta Triplett Augusta Triplett: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation



Donte Crichlow Donte Crichlow: Failure to appear

Glenn Bell Glenn Bell: Simple domestic assault

Jason Lodes Jason Lodes: Burglary, theft under $999

Kevin Blackmon Kevin Blackmon: Failure to appear

Nicolas Holloway Nicolas Holloway: Burglary of motor vehicle, altering/falsifying/forging auto titles, possession of stolen property, vandalism



William Mitchell William Mitchell: Rape, incest

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/21/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/22/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.