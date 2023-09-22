New event brings regional leaders, stakeholders together

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new event series brought regional leaders and stakeholders together.







“The Breakfast Club” is designed for discussing topics vital to the enhancement and development of the West Tennessee region.

The first event was Friday morning at Union University, featuring Deputy Commissioner Greer Tidwell from the Department of Environment and Conservation.

A strong economy and greater prosperity requires a healthy environment and attracts people, companies, and organizations that believe in both.

This virtuous cycle is supporting Tennessee’s economic growth, environmental protection, conservation enhancement, and increasing quality of life.

“So we want to make sure that those appointed officials get the chance to come to West Tennessee, see what’s going on in West Tennessee, engage and interact with those individuals, and then provide them guidance and feedback as how they can help us best make West Tennessee the best place to live, work, learn and play,” said Kyle Barron, the Chief Community Development Officer at Greater Jackson Chamber.

Tidwell also shared how TDEC and Gov. Bill Lee’s conservation strategies are already contributing to this reality for our state.

