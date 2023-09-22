Peggy Ann Hood, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

Mrs. Peggy was born in Memphis, Tn on August 23, 1952, to the late George Wilcox and Jewell Marie Waddell Wilcox Tabor. Mrs. Peggy loved yellow roses and being outdoors. She enjoyed cooking shows, and she loved Matt Dillon in “Gunsmoke”. She was also preceded by one brother: Leslie Edward Crume.

She is survived by one daughter: Roxann Veach; two brothers: Kevin Reed Baggett and Robert Jason Baggett; and one sister: Reeda Cowan.

The Family are honoring Mrs. Peggy’s wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Brownsville Funeral Home.