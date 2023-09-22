Perfect Weather For Friday Night Football, Hot Saturday, Few Showers Sunday

The weather will be perfect again for Friday Night Football across West Tennessee. Fall starts on Saturday but expect summer like weather with highs reaching the upper 80s. There could be some showers returning on Sunday and Monday and we will have the latest on rain chances where you live, plus the rest of your first week of fall’s forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Friday night football looks like it is going to be great again across West Tennessee. A few sprinkles or very light rain cannot be ruled out near the Mississippi Rover, but chances look quite low. We saw a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon but it was a mostly sunny day in general. The winds were light and came out of the east and will be calm tonight. Highs on Friday reached the mid 80s and Friday night lows will fall to the low 60s. It was a bit humid for the last day on Summer but and warm weather will return on Saturday for the first day of Fall. Have fun at the football games and enjoy the nice weather.

THE WEEKEND:

Fall starts on Saturday folks! The next cold front looks to approach West Tennessee late this weekend. The front may stall out as it gets closer to the Mid South but we are expecting chances for showers and a few weak storms late into the day on Sunday. Obviously the timing could change a bit and depending on the timing of the front, will determine our storm chances and overall chances for rain. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday this weekend. Chances for rain is 10% Saturday night and 30% on Sunday as of now.

Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 80s and we should cool down on Sunday with highs only making it up to the low 80s. Saturday night will be warm and a bit humid making for a decent night. Saturday night lows will fall down to the low 60s and Sunday night lows will drop down to the mid 60s again behind the front, it could even get cooler than that if the skies clear out by Monday morning. The winds will come out of the east on Saturday but switch back the northeast for a bit late Sunday after the front passes.

NEXT WEEK:

The first week of fall kicks off next week and showers and storms are possible on Monday but we are not expecting much. As of now the severe weather threat looks low but some storms are could pop up Monday with gusty winds being the main threat. The rain looks to clear out by Tuesday morning ushering in a few more dry days towards the middle and back half of the work week. Highs next week will hang around the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. The winds will come out of the northeast to start the week and have a similar direction to them most of the work week staying out of the east. Expect partly cloudy skies for the first half of the work week as well. We need the rain so it will be nice to see some decent amounts, but that seems unlikely for most of us. The sun will look to make more of an appearance during the middle of the week.

LATEST IN THE TROPICS:

Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories Tropical Storm Ophelia, located a couple hundred miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. 1. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL90): Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands has decreased slightly over the last few hours, however, further development is still expected. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph. The system is then expected to turn west-northwestward early next week as it moves over the central tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.

AIR FORCE HURRICANE HUNTERS FIND OPHELIA HAS STRENGTHENED. HURRICANE WATCH ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA. SUMMARY OF 500 PM EDT...2100 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...32.9N 76.3W ABOUT 120 MI...195 KM SE OF CAPE FEAR NORTH CAROLINA ABOUT 165 MI...265 KM SSW OF CAPE HATTERAS NORTH CAROLINA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...70 MPH...110 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNW OR 345 DEGREES AT 13 MPH...20 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...986 MB...29.12 INCHES

FINAL THOUGHT:

Warmer weather will stick around for the end of summer as fall officially starts on Saturday. Another cold front is coming late this weekend and will only drop temperatures a few degrees but could bring a few showers and weak storms into early next week. We are watching a new tropical system Ophelia, off the east coast of the Carolina’s that will look to impact the Mid Atlantic coastline this weekend as a tropical storm. We are not done yet with hurricane season just yet folks. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

