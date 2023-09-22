Senior Expo event coming to Savannah in October

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Senior citizens in one local community are invited to an upcoming event.

A Senior Expo will be held in Savannah on October 17, sponsored by the Hardin County Health Council and community partners.

Along with fellowship and fun, the event will feature more than 30 vendors, door prizes, and free lunch for the first 200 senior adults.

Live music will be provided by the Wayne Jerrolds Band, with Daniel Holt designated as the Master of Ceremonies.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Savannah Church of Christ, located at 1175 Pickwick Street.

For more information, you can call the Hardin County Health Department at (731) 925-2557.

