Suspects arrested in connection to Three Way armed robbery

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A joint effort by two law enforcement agencies has resulted in the capture of three robbery suspects.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, three suspects have been found in connection to the armed robbery at the Maverick in Three Way on September 9.

The sheriff’s office says just 10 days after the robbery, a vehicle was stopped by the Humboldt Police Department and the occupants were found to be potential suspects.

The sheriff’s officer says the driver, 19-year-old Davyonta Pharell Vaughn, from Trenton, was found to be the prime suspect, along with two juvenile suspects being identified, located and arrested.

The sheriff’s office says Vaughn confessed to being involved in the robbery, and is now facing charges of aggravated robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing, and that anyone with information that can help should call (731) 423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

Read the Madison County Sheriff’s Office full news release here.

Find updates on local crime here.