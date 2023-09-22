Tina Turner fans gather Heritage Days fest, first since her passing

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A small town celebrates 50 years of a hit song while honoring one of their own.

The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center gathered Tina Turner fans of all ages to celebrate 50 years of Tina Turner’s hit song “Nutbush.”

This song is an ode to Tina Turner’s hometown.

Unfortunately, this is the first year of fans celebrating this song and Tina Turner after her passing in early May.

Ralph Craig shares more.

“It feels different but at the same time I think what Tina Turner was about and what she represented was legacy,” Craig said.

Fans and relatives of Tina Turner were also in attendance for the event. For some, this was emotional and brought back memories.

“It’s very sentimental. We’ve lost a majority of our ancestors with my father in February. I just wanted to come down and experience our history because it’s my first time doing so,” said Joycelyn Flagg-Gray, a relative of Tina Turner.

The first day of the weekend-long celebration was for fans to gather and enjoy the life of Tina Turner.

The night began with mingling and ended with fans answering Tina Turner trivia and singing “Tinaoke.”

“Then tomorrow there will be more Nutbush tours, there will be a talk and Q&A with justice who accompanied her on her last tour,” Craig said.

The last day of this celebration will be Sunday, September 24 at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center.

