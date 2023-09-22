UT Martin to host inaugural luncheon

MARTIN, Tenn. — The first ever Dr. Henry H. Parker Speaker Series and Legacy Luncheon is being held in October.

The luncheon, set for October 20 at the Duncan Ballroom in the Boling University Center at 11 a.m., will have Dr. Ibram Kendi as a guest speaker, a book signing, and a moderated conversation.

The event is being held to recognize Dr. Henry H. Parker, who was a professor of philosophy at the University of Tennessee at Martin for 33 years.

