Hispanics in America are making significant progress and are driving the country’s prosperity forward. The Hispanic community is thriving and is quickly becoming a powerful force in the United States.

The data is clear: Hispanics play a crucial role in America’s economic success. Hispanic businesses are growing at an unprecedented rate, and the Hispanic workforce is expanding rapidly. From small startups to Fortune 500 companies, Hispanic-owned businesses are making a significant contribution to the US economic prosperity and are continuously driving innovation and economic growth.

But the Hispanic contributions are not just limited to the economic sphere. Hispanics are also gaining power and influence in politics and society. Their population growth and increasing political representation pave the way for their rise and recognition as undeniable positive contributors to the country as Hispanic Stars.

Power, too, is becoming increasingly concentrated in the Hispanic community’s hands. As they continue to succeed economically and politically, they gain control, authority, and influence over others. They are becoming a controlling group, shaping the direction of our country and making our voices heard.

And finally, looking at Hispanic progress, from education to politics, Latinos are advancing positively and driving American progress. Progress is inherent to Hispanics because what truly unifies the community is their desire to progress, to move forward. And that is a great thing for all because Hispanic progress is American progress.

These three themes – prosperity, power, and progress – are all interconnected. The U.S. Hispanic economic success is leading to more power and influence, which, in turn, is driving further progress for our community. It’s a cycle propelling us forward as a whole. It’s an exciting time to be a Hispanic in America and an important moment to mobilize and equip Corporate America to engage genuinely with Hispanics as employees, suppliers, consumers, and the community.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, WBBJ is committed to making sure Hispanics are seen, heard and valued.

Hispanics are stars, truly driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America.

America is made of stars, and Hispanics are one of them.