Annual Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk set for this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. – The annual Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk is returning for another year of prayer.

The walk is held each year to honor Clark Shaw, the former general manager of the Old Country Store, who passed away in 2020.

Brooks Shaw, his son and current General Manager of the Old Country Store, began the walk just three years ago to not only honor his dad but to take time to pray for the Hub City and its residents.

Brooks Shaw says the walk will include stops for prayers over local neighborhoods along the route, as well as fun for the whole family at the end.

“At the end of the day we’re gonna be in the Heartland apartment complex with a community event. We’re gonna have some jumpers, have some food that the Jackson Police Department is going to do a cookout. It’s going to be a great day of fellowship and prayer,” Brooks Shaw said.

The walk will begin at the Barton’s Home Outlet on Old Hickory and finish on Hollywood Drive at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

