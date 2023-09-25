Baseball tournament brings players from 7 states to Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Young children across several states compete for a championship belt and rings.

The West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex hosted a tournament that included 91 baseball teams over the weekend.

Teams from over seven states competed for the championship belt and ring.

Teams were comprised of children from ages 7 to 15.

These 91 teams will then drop to 20 teams as they declare the winners.

Players were also awarded with “MVP” titles selected by coaches.

“We’re 11 youth team playing in 12 youth playing in the championship game next, they’ve done a great job, just the growth that they have had, we’ve been together two years and just seeing these boys learn the game more and more they’ve done a great job,” said Andrew Maddox.

The swing check team is composed of mostly west tennessee players and this was their first competition of the season.