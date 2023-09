Community enjoys Heritage Fest in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A local town celebrated an annual festival this weekend.

The City of Huntingdon celebrated their Heritage Festival last Saturday and Sunday.

This festival sees musicians from all over the state come and play for attendees.

One of the bands that played at the event this afternoon was Alyssa and Ian from Nashville.

The Oak Ridge Boys also played at the event.

The event was free to attend.