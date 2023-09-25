Donation made to center helping fight cancer

JACKSON, Tenn. – A generous donation was made to a local organization to support those battling cancer.

The Alice and Carl Kirkland Cancer Center received a check Monday afternoon of more than $100,000.

The funds were raised by Ann Marie Kelley, a current patient who is now chemo-free.

She volunteered to organize a one-day tournament earlier this month to help raise money to give back to the center to support cancer patients.

“We have thrown our first golf tournament, and hopefully, it will be an annual tournament now that the board will throw. And to be able to give this money back – 100% of this money goes to patient needs – and so we are just thrilled to throw an event after being a patient here,” Kelley said.

The goal was to raise $20,000.

Kelly says they plan to hold this tournament every fall to support the patients at the center.

