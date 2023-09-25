Falcon Ridge Farm kicks off Fall Festival

TOONE, Tenn. — Falcon Ridge Farm opens their farm for visitors to enjoy this year’s fall harvest.

This festival will be from now until October 29.

Families and kids of all ages can enjoy the cool activities, from their pony rides to their pig races.

“Weekdays, general admissions is $10.95 and weekends, Saturday and Sunday is $12.95, and that admission does get those 12 and under a pumpkin to take home with them. I got plenty of others too you can purchase additionally if you’d like,” said Bart Gilmer.

One activity that’s new is the corn cannon. This corn comes from their farm and visitors can shoot their corn at targets.

Another new addition to the farm is their new snack stand that will open for visitors next weekend.

“The snack stand that we are opening, we’re gonna have a couple of specialty items there on the warmer weekends, my daughter Riley is gonna be selling lemonade, it will be Riley’s lemonade stand, and then on the cooler weekends will probably sell some hot cocoa,” Gilmer said.

The farm also offers a corn maze. The corn maze theme changes each year, and this year’s theme is “chicken.”

Another one of their biggest attractions is the pumpkin patch. Visitors are able to ride on a tractor to the patch and select their own pumpkins.

“Lots of great photo opportunities and lots of opportunities for great memories to be made,” Gilmer said.

Gilmer also shares that each year, his team looks for new ways to improve their farm for visitors to enjoy and create memories.