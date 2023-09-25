Friends of the Library First Thursday Program set for Oct. 5

From the Jackson-Madison County Library:

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Friends of the Jackson-Madison County Library will be hosting their monthly First Thursday program next week on October 5, 2023 at 12:00 pm at the library.

Help the Friends celebrate Friends of the Library Day and kick off their membership campaign. Jack Wood will present a program on interesting tidbits and quirks on JMCL. Come for fun, good company, and cake.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 E. Lafayette St. in downtown. For more information, contact the Library at 731-425-8600, visit the Library’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/JMCLibrary or its website at www.jmclibrary.org.