George Wayne Hendrix, age 77, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at his home in Dyersburg, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. George was born in Halls, TN on March 9, 1946, to the late Robert I.T. Hendrix and Margaret Hazel Adamson Hendrix. Mr. Hendrix was a member of the Tabernacle of Praise Church in Halls, TN. He was a self-employed OTR truck driver most of his life. Mr. Hendrix enjoyed fishing and especially spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years: Wanda Kay Collinsworth Hendrix; one son: Caleb Hendrix; two daughters: Phyllis Hendrix and Cheryl Herron; one sister: Betty Mackey; He leaves a legacy of five grandchildren and a host of friends and extended family.

The Hendrix family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.