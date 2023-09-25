Hot Wing Fest heats things up in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Things heated up in downtown Jackson with this local festival.

The Jackson Entrepreneurs hosted the Hot Wing Festival at the West Tennessee Farmers Market.

Visitors were able to come out and enjoy hot wings from vendors across West Tennessee.

Aside from the wings, there were vendors selling desserts, other food options from aside from wings, and much more.

The festival was welcome to kids and families, to enjoy each other’s company and try different food options.

The Jackson Entrepreneurs say more.

“We just wanted to do something to bring our community together, and what other way than to use food, so a lot of people love food, so I thought about lets do a hot wing festival here, we are two years later it’s growing every year,” said Jaquisha Buddie and Dorian Office.

Event coordinators have announced next year’s festival will be happening.