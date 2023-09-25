Hub City students get a visit from the OWL

JACKSON, Tenn. – Students of a local school in the Hub City received a special visit from the OWL.

Students of Lincoln Elementary school were visited by Opportunities With Literacy Fest, also known as the OWL Fest.

The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation and the Tennessee Department of Education teamed up to help encourage students to enjoy reading.

“We are here providing books at no cost to children in pre-k through fifth grade,” said Ashleigh Hall, the Program Manager for the Western Half of Save Tennessee.

Currently only 40% of Tennessee’s third graders read at a proficiency level.

Providing students with books that they can take home and select themselves will improve that number.

A teacher at Lincoln Elementary says more.

“Some that don’t have books at home, it’s a very good opportunity because now they have something that they can read, plus being able to select something they are able to relate to,” said Anita Robertson, the Activity Teacher for Lincoln Elementary School.

The Owl Fest also visited other schools across the state. Hall says more on the impact that it has on her.

“Kids saying, ‘Oh I got the saying. I got the same book as my friend. We’re going to read to read them together and we’re gonna have a book club,’ or they say, ‘Oh we’re got different books and we’re gonna swap once we get done reading them.’ So just seeing that excitement about reading and learning that we’re kind of fostering in these kids gives me chills,” Hall said.

For some this impact can be shared from generation to generation. A volunteer of the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation says more.

“’There’s a Monster at the End of this Book’ was my very favorite book as a kid and still one that we like to give as a gift because of how much I loved it as a student,” said Jake Bynum, a Board Member for the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation.

The OWL Fest provided over 10,000 students, teachers, and staff with books statewide.

