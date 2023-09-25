International Food & Art Fest fills Jackson Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ninth Annual Jackson International Food and Art Festival was hosted at the fairgrounds this year.

This event was to uplift and celebrate different cultures throughout West Tennessee.

Attendees were able to see the arts in different forms.

Inside the fairgrounds they showcased artwork, introduced the new play at The Ned coming soon, and outside on the big stage showed cultural dances.

One event that also took place was the poetry competition.

Jo-Hannah Ross says more about participating in this event.

“There was a poem competition earlier, our competition it was really fun, I placed third in it and yeah,” Ross said.

Clothing is a part of what makes some cultures unique. The Japanese tent offered food and showcased different their traditional attire for the summer.

The fairgrounds track filled with different food vendors from different cultures. Each tent offered staple dishes from their culture.

Vendors apart of this year’s festival were excited to share more information with other vendors about their culture.