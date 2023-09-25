Jack’s Launching Classroom Giveaway in Honor of World Teachers’ Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Sept. 25, 2023) — Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) — a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 240 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi — today announced it has launched a social media-driven classroom giveaway across the Southeast in honor of World Teachers’ Day.

The contest began on Sept. 21 and encourages classrooms across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi to use their own creative style, coupled with the throwback Jack’s Jingle, and upload their videos to TikTok for a chance to win a classroom party, catered by Jack’s. The winner will be announced on World Teachers’ Day, Oct. 5.

“In the South, many times, we show our thanks through food. Teachers do so much for our communities, and we want to use the upcoming commemoration day to show our appreciation through a Southern-styled, homemade meal for their role in shaping our future generations,” said Jack’s CMO Billie Jo Waara.

To enter the contest, students and teachers must post their TikTok videos to a public account, integrate the Jack’s Jingle and tag @jacksfamilyrestaurants. Schools must be within a 25-mile radius of a Jack’s location to be considered. The TikTok video receiving the most likes will win a Jack’s-catered classroom party for 25 students.

For more information on Jack’s Family Restaurants, visit eatatjacks.com. For exclusive offers and promotions, download the Jack’s app.