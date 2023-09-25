Jackson Police Department celebrates Public Safety Week

From the City of Jackson:

The City of Jackson, TN Police Department celebrates Public Safety Week

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson Police Department is proud to announce Public Safety Week, September 25-29, dedicated to celebrating and highlighting the crucial role of law enforcement in our community. This week will showcase the exciting career opportunities within JPD, the latest technological upgrades in public safety, and our unwavering commitment to fostering stronger ties with the community we serve.

Career Benefits of Joining the Jackson Police Department: Public Safety Week offers an excellent opportunity for individuals interested in a fulfilling career in law enforcement to learn more about the advantages of joining the Jackson Police Department.

Technological Advancements in Public Safety: The Jackson Police Department is committed to staying at the forefront of technological innovations in public safety. During Public Safety Week, we will showcase the cutting-edge technology and tools that our officers use to enhance their effectiveness and improve community safety.

Community Engagement and Partnerships: Building strong relationships with our community members is a top priority for the Jackson Police Department. Public Safety Week will highlight various community engagement activities our officers have engaged this year.

“We are thrilled to host Public Safety Week, which provides an opportunity for our community to get to know us better, learn about the rewarding careers in law enforcement, and witness firsthand the technological advancements that aid us in keeping Jackson safe,” said Stephanie Graham, Public Information Officer for the Jackson Police Department. “We value our community’s trust and are committed to working together to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.”

The Jackson Police Department encourages all members of the community to follow Public Safety Week on our social media channels.