LIFELINE presents new car to giveaway winner

From LIFELINE Blood Services:

JACKSON, TN (September 25, 2023): — LIFELINE Blood Services and Joe Mahan Ford partnered up once again to save lives! The 5 th Annual Car Giveaway featured a stunning 2020 Ford Mustang, donated by Joe Mahan Ford.











“Almost 7,500 donors gave the gift of life by donating blood between Memorial Day and Labor Day. We

experienced a growth in first time donors which is exciting. We are grateful for all of our donors and are excited to announce that Mr. Travis Driver from Troy, TN is the winner of the Ford Mustang, generously donated by Joe Mahan Ford!” shares Melinda Reid, Marketing Manager for LIFELINE Blood Services.

Donors, 18 years and up, were entered into the 5 th Annual Car Giveaway every time they donated during Memorial Day to Labor Day, whether it was donating at a blood drive or in Jackson or Dyersburg at LIFELINE’s Centers.

Mr. Driver has been a donor with LIFELINE since 2000. His 25 th donation was on August 16, 2023 at Tyson Foods in Union City, which was the winning donation.

LIFELINE wishes to express gratitude for each donor who took the time to be a lifesaver this summer. In addition, we are thankful to Joe Mahan Ford for making a difference and impacting our communities in West TN.

“We know that donating blood with LIFELINE impacts our communities and saves lives. You could be saving the life of a family member, a neighbor, or someone in your community so we are pleased to help LIFELINE with this life saving mission,” shares Jeff Mahan with Joe Mahan Ford.

LIFELINE Blood Services, located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. The Dyersburg Center is located at 1130 HWY 51 Bypass, Suite 19 & 20, and is open Saturday and Wednesday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary to donate whole blood.

LIFELINE provides blood services to 21 West Tennessee counties, including 18 hospitals and 14 emergency helicopter service locations and 1 ground ambulance service. Annually, the Center collects approximately 26,000 blood products (red cell units, platelets, plasma, etc.) to meet the needs of patients. Of that total, 75% of those products are usually collected on the bloodmobiles across West Tennessee. LIFELINE also provides reference lab and cross-matching services to healthcare facilities. For more information, visit lifelinebloodserv.org.