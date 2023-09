Mugshots : Madison County : 9/22/23 – 9/25/23

Iverson Hines Iverson Hines: Reckless endangerment, accidents involving death or injury, hit and run property damage, failure to render aid Iverson Hines: Reckless endangerment, accidents involving death or injury, hit and run property damage, failure to render aid

Aheamda Agins Aheamda Agins: Aggravated assault, criminal impersonation

Amber Kincaid Amber Kincaid: Failure to appear

Beverly Massengill Beverly Massengill: Failure to appear

Brian Hicks Brian Hicks: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear



Charles Lindsey Charles Lindsey: Violation of probation

Cheyenne Bobbit Cheyenne Bobbit: Driving under the influence

Cody Witherspoon Cody Witherspoon: Violation of probation

Davyontae Vaughn Davyontae Vaughn: Aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony, conspiracy to commit Davyontae Vaughn: Aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony, conspiracy to commit

Deanta Pearson Deanta Pearson: Public intoxication



Don Paul Wright Don Paul Wright: Violation of probation

Eric Johnson Eric Johnson: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Eric Johnson: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Forrest Johnson Forrest Johnson: Evading arrest, identity theft, failure to appear, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Forrest Johnson: Evading arrest, identity theft, failure to appear, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

Garrison Wilson Garrison Wilson: Violation of probation

Grant Montgomery Grant Montgomery: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, violation of probation Grant Montgomery: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, violation of probation



Jabari Murphy Jabari Murphy: Aggravated assault

James Cotic James Cotic: Simple domestic assault

Jarvis Mimes Jarvis Mimes: Public intoxication

Jennifer Lake Jennifer Lake: Criminal simulation, perjury-false statement to commissioner of safety, violation of state income tax laws Jennifer Lake: Criminal simulation, perjury-false statement to commissioner of safety, violation of state income tax laws

Jeremy Tate Jeremy Tate: Assault



Joe Carter Joe Carter: Aggravated assault

Kamar Rainey Kamar Rainey: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Lagarius Fleming Lagarius Fleming: False imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault

Levan Tenzadze Levan Tenzadze: Shoplifting/theft of property

Lisa Myers Lisa Myers: Simple domestic assault



Marquila Rollins Marquila Rollins: Failure to appear

Meagan Romero Meagan Romero: Fugitive (hold for other agency)

Patricia Martin Patricia Martin: Simple domestic assault

Richard Goodman Richard Goodman: Failure to appear

Rosalind Haynes Rosalind Haynes: Violation of probation



Sandy Le Sandy Le: Schedule VI drug violations

Shantell Essie Shantell Essie: Violation of probation

Shomari Peterson Shomari Peterson: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule II drug violations, violation of parole Shomari Peterson: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule II drug violations, violation of parole

Tanyelle McNeal Tanyelle McNeal: Public intoxication

Timdarius Harris Timdarius Harris: Failure to comply

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 9/22/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 9/25/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.