Obion County preps for bicentennial celebration, fall fest

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. – Obion County is getting ready to hold its bicentennial celebration and fall fest kick off.

The event will include live music from local artists and Bucky Covington, a top eight American Idol finalist, as well a cornhole tournament, cook off, beer garden, and run the rails event.

Executive Director Dana Pruitt says though the bicentennial celebration is just a one-day event, the fall fest will continue throughout the week with plenty more events ahead.

“We would love for everyone to come out, enjoy the entire day, celebrate Obion County, celebrate some of our wonderful merchants here with the Obion County Bicentennial Celebration. But then look ahead to see what else is going on with Obion County Fall Fest for the rest of the week. I guarantee you there’s an event that you can find that you will love,” said Pruitt.

The Obion County Bicentennial Celebration will be held on Saturday, October 14 in front of the Obion County Courthouse in Union City.

The fall fest will continue through Saturday, October 21.

