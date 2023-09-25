Paris man arrested package containing drugs found

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Paris man has been arrested following a complaint of illegal narcotics in a package.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the 26th Judicial Drug Task Force received a tip from a package carrier that they “intercepted a package containing illegal narcotics.”

The sheriff’s office says the agents took the package and made a controlled delivery to the home listed on it: 804 Curtis Street in Paris.

The release says that Mareka Curtis was then taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule II with intent and possession drug paraphernalia.

