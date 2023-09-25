Tommy Wayne Emison, age 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at his home in Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Winegardner officiating. Burial to follow in the Alamo City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Mr. Tommy was born in Madison County, TN on September 5, 1954, to the late Jessie Doyle Emison and Mildred Lou Fullbright Emison. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting. Mr. Tommy took great pride in his home and yard and loved spending time with his family and friends. There was not a night that passed by, that he didn’t enjoy an episode of “Gunsmoke”. He loved to joke around, loved to laugh and was very loved by all his friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all. He was also preceded in death by one sister: Linda Doss.

He is survived by his wife: Connie Lane Mosier Emison; two daughters: Shena Emison and Jamie Emison Chambers (Terrell); one brother: Johnny Emison; two sisters: Sandra Emison and Jean Campbell; He leaves a legacy of seven grandchildren: Kelsey Emison (Iran Wathen), Katelyn Lawson, Ashley and Austin Sweat, Tyler, Kinlee and Baylee Chambers; and five great-grandchildren: Greyson, Weston, Ryleigh and Adalyn Wathen.

Serving as pallbearers are Chris Hendrix, Jeffery Mosier, Austin Sweat, Daniel Burns, Terrell Chambers and Chris Bailey.