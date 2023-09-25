Very Nice Weather for the First Week of Fall

Temperatures reached the upper 80s on Monday and warm weather is likely to stick around for the rest of the first full week of fall. There will be a few mid week shower chances as a week front will pass through, but like today’s front, showers will miss most of us. Catch the rest of the week’s forecast and a look at what appears to be a great last weekend of September coming up here.

TONIGHT:

A weak front brought a few showers south of Jackson this morning but the majority of folks in West Tennessee didn’t see any showers at all. The front didn’t cool things down much either as highs reached the upper 80s on Monday. Clear skies are expected to continue tonight and the light breeze from the north will go calm overnight as well. Morning lows will fall down to the low 60s as we kick off your Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

Expect mostly sunny skies and great weather again for Tuesday. Rain chances are 0% and the winds will be light and come out of the east or northeast. Highs on Tuesday will again reach the upper 80s, well above normal for the end of September. Tuesday night lows will fall down to the low to mid 60s, expect a really great evening!

WEDNESDAY:

A weak front will try to push through during the day on Wednesday but will only cool down temperatures a couple degrees. Chances for rain sit around 10% as an isolated brief shower may pop up as the front passes but almost all of us will not see any rain come down this go around. The winds will shift back to the south and expect partly cloudy skies due it being a little bit more humid during the middle of the week.

THURSDAY:

The best chance for rain this week will be on Thursday but the chances are only 20% at best. The front will stall out just south of us but a low pressure system to the north may get close enough to bring a few showers into West Tennessee but we are not expecting storms if we do pick up any rain activity. The winds will come out of the southeast and be light during the day. Thursday highs will reach the mid 80s and expect partly cloudy skies again. Thursday night lows will drop down to the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

The streak of great weather on Friday for high school football will continue again this week. Rain showers are not in the forecast and expect mostly sunny skies. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 80s and kickoff for the games will be in the 70s and dropping to the 60s by the end of the games. The winds on Friday will be light and stay out of the southeast. Overnight lows Friday into Saturday morning will dip into the mid 60s as well. Great weather will look to continue into the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

The winds this weekend will come out of the east keeping the pleasant and mild weather around all weekend long. Expect only a few clouds as sunny skies will look to dominate the weekend across the Mid South. Highs this weekend will reach the upper 80s and some locations could even top 90° for the last day of September and the first day of October coming this weekend. Morning lows will start out in the low to mid 60s both mornings. As of now, rain showers are not expected this weekend, so be sure to take advantage of the nice weather and make some outdoor plans!

FINAL THOUGHT:

Warmer weather will stick around for the first week of fall and continue into the the start of October. Another weak front is coming for the middle of the week and will only drop temperatures a few degrees and chances for rain look pretty bleak as the front passes as well. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are watching an area of potential development in the gulf but it is not likely to become a tropical system. We are not done yet with hurricane season just yet folks. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

