12th annual event teaches caregivers more about Alzheimer’s

JACKSON, Tenn. – West Tennessee Healthcare's Senior Services Department hosted their Alzheimer's conference at Union University.









Family members, caregivers, and others gathered to learn more about ways they can help those they are caring for.

“This is our 12th annual Caregivers Conference. This conference was started to equip both family and professional caregivers to care for their loved ones as they are experiencing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias,” said Regina Smith, the Guest & Senior Services Manager for West Tennessee Healthcare.

For 12 years, people have been coming to this conference to find health care supplies, listen to the speakers, and learn more about this disease.

As Smith says, there is still a need for this type of information.

“Well, unfortunately, the need is there. So we at West Tennessee Healthcare want to supply resources, education, and information for those families, first and foremost. Then we have wonderful speakers. Melanie Bunn is our returning speaker this year. She’s with Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care. She does a wonderful job. Everyone loves Melanie, loves Teepa, and we’re just glad to have them back,” Smith said.

Smith says that it is very important for the community to come together to get informed on the best ways to help with this disease.

“They need to know that Alzheimer’s is here. Unfortunately, there is not a cure right now. So we need, as a community, to pull together to offer as much help and support to our families as possible,” Smith said.

At the conference, they discussed the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, the behaviors, and then trying to find joy in these times.

They also presented various community resources to those who attended.

Also, a reminder of the walk to end Alzheimer’s is coming up on October 7 at the Rockabilly’s Stadium. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

