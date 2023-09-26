18th Canstruction set to be RIFA’s largest

JACKSON, Tenn. – The 18th annual Canstruction event is kicking off in the Hub City.

This year's event is being held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.











Sixteen teams have come together this year to build art structures out of canned food items for the RIFA fundraiser, making this the largest Canstruction event RIFA has ever had.

Organizers say each of the teams’ structures will be judged Wednesday and an awards dinner will be held Thursday night.

“And the great thing about this is Friday morning the teams will come back, tear down all the structures. We’ll take this food back to RIFA and this food will be used to feed the hungry here in Jackson,” said Shaun Powers, the Director of Operations for RIFA.

Powers says most structures entered into the contest have 2,000 to 4,000 pounds of food each, and all being donated by businesses, teams, and churches across the community.

“I’m always amazed at the generosity of the industries and the businesses and the teams that come together and spend massive amounts of time planning and putting these structures together and purchasing cans and stacking cans all for the purpose of benefiting somebody else,” Powers said.

Powers says the Cleverlies will be performing at Thursday night’s awards event.

If you would like to attend, you can purchase tickets on RIFA’s website.

