Bust of Jonas Kisber Jr. removed from roundabout area, relocated

JACKSON, Tenn.–If you’ve been wondering where the bust of Jonas Kisber, Jr. went, which was located at the roundabout in downtown Jackson, it has now been moved to a different location.

A dedication took place in April 2019 where city officials unveiled a bust honoring the Jackson businessman.

It was removed for cleaning earlier this month and then relocated.

According to Kyle Barron, the chief community innovations officer for the greater Jackson Chamber, the bust of Kisber was removed at the request of the Kisber family. It has been relocated to the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce for display.

Barron says the Kisber family will be in Jackson in early November to celebrate Jonas Kisber’s life along with the annual celebration of the Greater Jackson Chamber.