Claude Lee Pearson, age 71, a resident of Brownsville, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the Haywood County Hospital.

He was born on October 26, 1951, in Memphis, TN to Billy Joe Pearson and Mary Daughtry Pearson. He worked as a carpenter.

He is survived by two sons, Chris Pearson and Phillip Pearson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Pearson.