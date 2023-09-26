Claude Lee Pearson
Claude Lee Pearson, age 71, a resident of Brownsville, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the Haywood County Hospital.
He was born on October 26, 1951, in Memphis, TN to Billy Joe Pearson and Mary Daughtry Pearson. He worked as a carpenter.
He is survived by two sons, Chris Pearson and Phillip Pearson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Pearson.
The family has honored his wishes for cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.