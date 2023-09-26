Fall in the Gardens set for October 5-6

JACKSON, Tenn. – On October 5 and October 6, the University of Tennessee Gardens in Jackson will be hosting their annual Fall in the Gardens plant sale and lecture series at their center in the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center.

Similar to their summer celebration, the event will feature the fall plant sale, educational guest lectures, food trucks, local vendors, and much more.

The event is free to attend and attendees will not only be able to shop their sale featuring locally grown plants, but also learn more about gardening and horticulture through various educational sessions.

“The event’s an educational opportunity. So there’s lectures that are free and open to the public, but also you’re gonna be able to purchase plants that have we’ve tried and grown here at the UT Gardens that we know that are gonna do well in your home landscape,” said Jason Reeves, a Research Horticulturist.

UT Gardens encourages beginners and experts alike to come learn together and discover a renewed respect for horticulture.

