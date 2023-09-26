Grady “Pete” Clark, age 89, a resident of Ripley, TN, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Brownsville Memorial Gardens in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Randy Clark and Bro. Ray Malotte officiating. Burial will follow the graveside service. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday Evening, September 25, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. Pete was born on January 7, 1934, in Huntsville, AL, to Dolphus and Edna Simmons Clark. He worked for US Airlines in the customer service division. He was blessed with a great family and will be missed by all of them.

He is survived by two sons, Mark Clark (Sonya) of Ripley, TN, Bro. Randy Clark (Melanae) of Palos Hills, IL; three brothers, Berle Clark, James Clark, Charlie Clark; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren with 3 on the way.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Clark; his parents, Dolphus and Edna Clark; one son, Timothy Clark; one brother, Cecil Clark; two sisters, Kathleen Lovelace and Jewel Simmons.