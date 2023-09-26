Health department offering flu vaccine

The following is from the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department:

JACKSON-MADISON COUNTY REGIONAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT NOW OFFERING FLU VACCINE

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is encouraging West Tennesseans to get their flu vaccine this fall.

“It’s best to get vaccinated before flu begins spreading in your community, so don’t delay getting your flu shot,” said Kim Tedford, director, JMCHD. “A flu vaccine is the best prevention against getting or spreading the flu virus and can protect you from the flu’s worst symptoms.”

Flu vaccines are now available by appointment at the Health Department. Appointments can be made Monday-Friday by calling 731-423-3020.

Everyone six months and older is eligible to get the flu vaccine. The vaccine is especially important for the elderly, people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, and young children, as these groups are all at risk of severe complications if they get the flu.

Nationally, 7.5 million illnesses, 105,000 hospitalizations, and 6,300 deaths could be prevented if more people choose to get a flu vaccine.