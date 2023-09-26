Jackson Police Department highlights Public Safety Week

JACKSON, Tenn.–Leaders with the Jackson Police Department hold an event highlighting Public Safety Week.

Members of the media were invited to the police department complex Tuesday to meet with Chief Thom Corley for a tour the facility and get a first-hand look at the technology used by the department, community engagement, and benefits of working with the department.

Chief Corley says as a resident or business owner you can help them by registering your doorbell camera or surveillance camera with their Camera Registry Program.

“Because if an incident or accident happens in that area, we can send a message to you and say, ‘Hey, we think maybe your camera may have caught that incident or maybe a suspect running away’ “, said Chief Corley.

Public Safety Week continues locally through Friday.