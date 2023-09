LIFELINE releases list of October 2023 blood drives

LIFELINE Blood Services has announced the list of October mobile blood drives:

Clarksburg School 10/02/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Crockett Co. Courthouse – Alamo 10/02/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

FUMC – Lexington 10/02/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Gibson Co. Courthouse – Trenton 10/03/2023 12:00pm – 5:30pm

TVEC – Savannah 10/04/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Black Oak Elem. School – Hornbeak 10/04/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

FUMC – Paris 10/05/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Cash Saver – Huntingdon 10/05/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Food Giant – Parsons 10/06/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

West TN Healthcare Dyersburg Hosp. 10/09/2023 12:00pm – 4:00pm

E.W. James & Sons – Martin 10/09/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Milan Box Corporation 10/10/2023 7:30am – 11:30am

Milan General Hospital 10/10/2023 1:30pm – 4:00pm

USJ (Upper School) – Jackson 10/10/2023 12:00pm- 6:00pm

FBC – Somerville 10/11/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

TCAT – Paris 10/12/2023 9:00am – 2:00pm

Trinity Christian Academy – Jackson 10/13/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Rutherford School 10/13/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm

Casey Jones Village Festival – Jackson 10/14/2023 10:00am – 2:00pm

TN National Guard – Paris 10/15/2023 8:00am – 12:00pm

Selmer Courthouse 10/16/2023 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Walmart – Camden 10/16/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Piggly Wiggly – Henderson 10/16/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

JSCC – Lexington 10/17/2023 10:00am – 3:00pm

Kenton Elem. School 10/17/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Decatur Co. Middle School – Parsons 10/19/2023 2:00pm – 6:00pm

Mulherin Family Pharm. – Brownsville 10/20/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

E.W. James & Sons – Union City 10/23/2023 1:00pm – 7:00pm

TBI Conference at Pickwick Lodge 10/26/2023 8:00am – 1:00pm

Halls High School 10/27/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

American Legion Post 89 – Springville 10/27/2023 1:00pm – 6:00pm

UT Martin – Parsons Center 10/30/2023 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Bradford High School 10/31/2023 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Theme Drives

Vein Drain – Jackson Center 10/26/2023 9:00am – 6:00pm

Vein Drain – Dyersburg Center 10/28/2023 8:00am – 4:00pm